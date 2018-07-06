Mahindra Adventure’s 149th Great Escape Edition to Commence in Goa

The 149th edition of the Great Escape by Mahindra Adventures begins this weekend on 7 July in Goa, India. The Great Escape will be a two-day event and will challenge participants to navigate a 40 km route, manoeuvering through the tough and rugged terrain. The event will see the participation of about 50 vehicles, both 4WD, and 2WD cars.

The rally will be flagged off from Club Mahindra Varka, Salcete, South Goa with Mahindra & Mahindra’s range on show. The Bolero, Scorpio, Legend and the Thar CRDe 4×4, will all line up to tackle the monsoon-washed route and showcase the Mahindra vehicles’ tough and rugged DNA.

The rally was first started in 1996 as a non-competitive event to allow Mahindra customers to test the strength and performance of Mahindra vehicles. In 2012 though was the first season of the Off-Roading Trophy, where the best off-roaders from around the country vied for top spot. The winner of this year’s Off-Roading Trophy will receive a new Mahindra Thar CRDe 4×4.

Mahindra Adventure is an umbrella brand of Mahindra & Mahindra which promotes self-driven off-roading adventure expeditions. The calendar for Mahindra Adventure has a series of events and multi-day special escapes. These expeditions include the Monastery Escape, Authentic Bhutan, Royal Escape, Himalayan Spiti Escape and the Summit, which is a 14 day drive to base-camp Everest. The company also have an adventure training Academy in Igatpuri to encourage off-roading culture.

Story: Zal Cursetji