Mahindra Adventure India-Russia Friendship Rally Concludes

Mahindra Adventure began organizing self-driven expeditions in 2011. Their goal is to showcase the rough, tough and rugged capability of Mahindra vehicles.

The calender for Mahindra Adventure comprises many events, including the Monastery Escape, Royal Escape, Himalayan Spiti Escape, and Authentic North East Escape, to name a few. Recently, Mahindra Adventure just concluded one such event, called the India-Russia Friendship Rally, on the 2 June, 2018. This event was to commemorate 70 years of Indo-Russian diplomatic relations.

The group comprised of 18 vehicles, 14 of them were Mahindra Scorpios, two XUV 500s, one Thar and one Getaway. The team travelled through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and showcased establishments that are flourishing due to Indo-Russian collaborations. The Ambassador of Russia flagged off the second part in Delhi, where all the vehicles were shipped to Bandar Abbas in Iran. The convoy headed north through cities like Shiraz, Persepolis, Isfahan and Tehran. From Iran they crossed into Azerbaijan and then into Russia ending the second leg in St. Petersburg. Furthermore, a part of the group returned to Bandar Abbas, concluding the rally.

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Auto Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “India and Russia share a deep and enduring bond. Our two countries have long been friends and trade-partners and our relationship has always been characterized by warmth, empathy and mutual respect. The Indo-Russian rally was organised to celebrate this friendship between our two great nations. This expedition also represents everything that Mahindra Adventure stands for, and it has been a privilege supporting it.”

Mahindra Adventure also have a off-road training academy in Igatpuri, near Nashik, to encourage off-roading amongst adventure seekers. The academy boasts of a 28-acre facility teaching Mahindra drivers the full capacity of the models; the first of its kind in India.

Story: Zal Cursetji