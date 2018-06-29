Long Term Review Maruti Suzuki Dzire – Impressive Update

With more than 6,000 km on the clock, find out how our Maruti Suzuki Dzire is coping with everyday life.

Variant: ZDi+ AGS

Driven: 6,228 km

Like: Design, comfortable seat, reverse-parking camera

Dislike: AGS, steering wheel feedback at high speed

The Dzire is not only a looker but also has an ability to eliminate stress from a nerve-wracking commute. Although the AGS transmission has made life easier, there is room for improvement. There is a lag between gear changes that gets pronounced at high speed. Fortunately, my colleague, Jim, showed me a way to trick the system. When the car lurches ahead as you accelerate, lay off the throttle for a second and then get back on it. Within that brief interval, the gearbox selects a higher gear and the shift is more gentle than usual.

On a short trip with friends, I found myself wondering if the Dzire could make quick progress up mountain roads with four adults in the cabin. In manual mode and third gear, the 190 Nm of torque on offer enabled the car to zip up the road in no time; without begging for a gear change even once!

We spent close to six hours on the move and not one person complained of any discomfort; testament to how comfortable the car is. Take a peek at the first ride review for further information.

Story: Joshua Varghese