Limited Edition Toyota Vellfire and Alphard Unveiled

The redesigned Toyota Vellfire and Alphard MPVs have been launched today through the company’s dealerships across Japan.

Toyota say that the idea behind the redesigned Toyota Vellfire and Alphard was to give the MPVs that incorporate a roomy and luxurious saloon space a new and unprecedented sense of refinement. The exterior of both cars have new body-kits where the exterior of the Alphard is said to emphasize luxury, while the Vellfire exterior emphasizes boldness.

In addition to high body rigidity, the Toyota Vellfire and Alphard have a newly developed double-wishbone suspension has been used at the rear that they say achieves a luxurious ride and exceptional handling stability. Other than the suspension, the models mainly get upgrades in the form of cosmetic changes. The first visual highlight is the black finish on the grille and front bumper of the Vellfire. The logo of the Alphard is also painted gold and contrasted with chrome black on many parts.

The interior gets new seat upholstery which is made of partly synthetic leather and suede. All the luxurious features are seen in both the MPVs which include LED roof illumination, Smart Entry, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, JBL sound system, mood lighting and much more. Even the keys of these models get gold finishing on them.

The Toyota Vellfire has recently been launched in India for Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can read all about how it fares in our first-drive review. The hybrid driveline comprises a 2.5-litre, in-line four, petrol engine and features two electric motors. The petrol engine makes 117 hp at 4,700 rpm and 198 Nm of torque between 2,800 and 4,000 rpm. In terms of the electric motors, the front gets a 105-kW motor, which is rated at 143 hp and 270 Nm of torque in gasoline terms. At the rear, we see a smaller 50-kW motor which kicks in when stability is needed and produces to 68 hp and 139 Nm of torque.

The new models also feature advanced equipment such as the Panoramic View Monitor with new See-through View, which gives a drivers perspective view of the vehicle’s surroundings as if the vehicle itself were transparent, and Intelligent Parking Assist with new multi-point turn support that controls steering in tight parking spaces which require repeated back and forth movement.