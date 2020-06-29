Limited Edition Range Rover Fifty Bookings Open

Bookings are open for the limited edition Land Rover Range Rover Fifty model that commemorates 50 years of the icon’s existence.

It’s been 50 years of the Range Rover and Land Rover are offering a limited number of special Range Rover Fifty models to celebrate that milestone.

The Range Rover Fifty will see 1,970 cars being produced, harking back to the year it first arrived. This edition will be built on the already well-appointed Autobiography trim level and features exclusive accents in “Auric Atlas” and unique 22-inch alloy wheel designs. Four curated exterior colours are on offer: Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black. The Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division is also offering three Heritage paint options: Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White. The badging features “Fifty” script and appears in numerous areas of the vehicle as well as on the “1 of 1970” plaques on the centre console.

The Range Rover Fifty will be available with a selection of powertrains in global markets including the mild-hybrid petrol straight-six and supercharged V8, turbo-diesel V6 and V8, and the P400e petrol hybrid as well.

The Land Rover Range Rover line-up recently went all petrol in India with all variants now powered by the P400 mild-hybrid powertrain – a 3.0-litre, turbocharged straight-six that delivers 400 hp and 550 Nm. An eight-speed automatic is standard, as is the legendary four-wheel drive system that uses Terrain Response to adapt the power delivery characteristics to suit the road, or off-road, surface.

Bookings are now open for the Range Rover Fifty and prices should start upward of Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom). The Land Rover Range Rover is available in both standard and “L” long-wheelbase guises, priced from Rs 1.97 crore and Rs 2.11 crore (ex-showroom) respectively, with the Autobiography models priced at Rs 2.43 crore and Rs 2.58 crore respectively, again, ex-showroom.