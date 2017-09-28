Lexus to Plant Trees for Each Car Sold in India

Post their launch in India earlier this year, Lexus have announced their latest plans to make India greener. The luxury car manufacturer said that they will plant trees for each car they sell in India. They claim that each tree planted will be an effort to neutralise the carbon footprint of their cars.

This initiative is currently active across Lexus Guest Experience Centres, and sales and service facilities across the country. Trees will be planted along the perimeter of Sitamata Sanctuary in Rajasthan for the Delhi and Gurgaon Guest Experience Centres, and the after-sales service facility in Chandigarh. The Guest Experience Centre in Mumbai will plant trees in Nimbora and Amravati, Maharashtra. The one in Bengaluru along with the after-sales service facilities in Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai will plant their trees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Commenting on the initiative, Akitoshi Takemura, President, Lexus India said, “This initiative is a significant milestone in Lexus’ commitment to India since our launch in March this year. It is a commitment towards building a better planet for the future generations. Planting a tree enables us to mitigate the impact of carbon emissions. Additionally, involving our guests in this initiative fosters better living and building stronger communities that care for the environment.”

Story: Joshua Varghese