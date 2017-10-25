Lexus Planning to Setup Assembly Facility in India

Lexus, the luxury sub-brand of Toyota Motor Corporation, are planning to setup an assembly facility in India to make their cars a tad less expensive and to serve the customers in a better way. Talking to journalists at the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show, Lexus President, Yoshihiro Sawa, made it very clear that the company is considering the aforementioned move, however, Sawa did not say much about when Lexus would take the step.

Sawa also mentioned that the duty structure in India is quite complex, however, he added that the current situation is good enough for Lexus to continue their business in India. Sawa also mentioned that Lexus will bring in more models to India in the future. Lexus are also planning to further expand their dealership network in India, as well as their service network, with centres coming up in cities like Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.

The Indian market generates small numbers in terms of sales for Lexus, however, the company agrees that the segment is a fast growing one and holds a lot of potential.