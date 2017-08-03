Lexus Open Fourth Guest Experience Centre in Bengaluru

With their new Guest Experience Centres (GEC), Lexus invite India to ‘Experience amazing’ at the guest experience centres across Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru.

Lexus launched in India this past March with a varied line-up: the ES 300h, RX 450h, and LX 450d. Apart from the GECs, after-sales services are available in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. The newly-opened GEC in Bengaluru will take care of a burgeoning luxury market in the region, located at Residency Road, Lavelle.

All the Guest Experience Centres in India were designed specifically to allow guests to experience Lexus vehicles as well as the Lexus lifestyle, from the moment they step into the experience Centres and receive a warm welcome from an exclusive Lexus Relationship Manager. The Bengaluru GEC is a mixture of Kannadiga and Japanese cultures. The hosting area is beautified with the ‘Sangam Jaali’ that is derived from unity of two rivers and is inspired from the Indian style of greeting ‘namaste’ and ‘omotenashi’ of Japanese culture.

Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice President, Lexus India, said “Lexus invites India to experience brand’s passion through our vehicles and discover a guest experience that is uniquely Lexus at any of the Lexus Guest Experience Centres. The best part is that no two Lexus Guest Experience Centres are the same. Each Centre is uniquely designed to suit local tastes and provide an exclusive experience to our guests. Core to the ownership experience is the relationship with Lexus, which begins the moment a guest steps into one of Centres and lasts a lifetime.”

Story: Richie Fernandes