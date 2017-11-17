Lexus NX 300h Revealed; Available in Two Variants

Lexus India have revealed their latest compact crossover that will soon join their India line-up, the NX, at an estimated Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) price-tag. With the addition of the NX 300h, Lexus India now boast of a range comprising four models. The NX 300h will be offered in two trim-levels; Luxury and F-Sport. Lexus have announced that the car will be launched in January 2018 and that bookings have opened at Lexus Guest Experience Centres across the country. The car is currently available in India only as a CBU (Completely-Built Unit).

Lexus have revealed that the F-Sport trim-level will feature exclusive exterior and interior bits in addition to enthusiast-oriented features like paddle-shifters. The interior of the car features leather upholstery, a 10.3-inch touch-screen infotainment system with navigation as standard and a head-up display. Sound is taken care of by the Mark Levinson audio system.

Lexus style continues to be carried forward by the NX 300h as well. The front of the car is dominated by the spindle-shaped grille that is flanked by sharp and purposeful headlamps. The Lexus logo features a blue backlight to signify its hybrid nature.



The new Lexus Safety System plus features a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, adaptive high-beam system, lane-keeping assist with sway warning and road-sign assist, and intelligent parking sensors among others.

Under the bonnet is a 2.5-litre petrol engine, a generator, electric motor and hybrid battery; all of which generate a combined power output of 197 PS. The front wheels are driven by a petrol engine and an electric motor while the rear wheels are driven by a separate rear-mounted electric motor, giving it an electric four-wheel drive.

The NX 300h will rival the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and the Mercedes GLA-Class. Let’s wait and see how it fares.

Story: Joshua Varghese