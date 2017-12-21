Lexus NX 300h Launched

Lexus India have launched the new NX 300h mid-size luxury crossover SUV in India in two trims levels: Luxury, at Rs 53.18 lakh, and F-Sport, at Rs 55.58 lakh, both ex-showroom.

The NX 300h has arrived in its latest avatar, sporting sharp lines and design cues that point to a particular focus on achieving a modern appearance that screams cutting edge with little subtlety. Equal focus has been spent in making the interior comfortable and well-equipped with lots of space, sorted ergonomics and thoughtful attention to detail. The full-LED headlamps look striking and gel well with the edgy design.

Under the skin is a hybrid driveline comprising a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a set of electric motors –two at the front and one at the rear. An ECVT handles power transmission duties. The total output is 145 kW (197 PS). We’ve driven the NX 300h F-Sport in Goa. For more details, please head here for our first drive review.