Lexus NX 300h Deliveries Begin



Lexus celebrate their first anniversary in India by starting the deliveries of their hybrid SUV, the NX 300h. Deliveries of the mid-size luxury crossover are taking place across the country where the cars arrive on flat-beds so that the owners are the first ones to put miles on their car. The NX 300h was launched in India last November in two trim levels: Luxury, at Rs 53.18 lakh, and F-Sport, at Rs 55.58 lakh, both ex-showroom.

India gets the latest version of the NX 300h which boasts of sharp styling without being over-the-top. The cabin is equally attractive, spacious and well-equipped. Under the bonnet is a hybrid unit comprising a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a couple of electric motors at the front and at the rear, which, in conjunction, churn out 145 kW (197 PS). (Also read: Lexus NX 300h F-Sport first drive review)

Lexus, as a brand, entered India in March 2017 when they brought the ES 300h, RX 450h and LX 450d to our shores. In the past one year, the company has opened four Guest Experience Centres, and also launched the Lexus Design Award India to acknowledge local design talent. And, recently, the Japanese luxury car maker also introduced their flagship Lexus LS 500h in our market.

In the year ahead, the brand will be focusing on expanding their footprint in India and will also add a few new models to their India line-up.