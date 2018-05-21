Lexus LX 570 Launched in India



The new Lexus LX 570 comes with a 5.7-liter V8 petrol engine, until now in India only the LX 450d diesel variant was available. Another big difference between the gasoline and diesel version is that the new LX 570 has three rows of seating and can accommodate up to seven people, while the LX 450d is purely a five-seater.



The powerful gasoline V8 makes 367 PS and 530Nm of torque and comes mated to a eight-speed ECT (automatic transmission). In comparison the 4.5-litre V8 in the LX 450d produces 272 PS and 650Nm and is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.

“The performance and perfection of the 2018 LX embody the highest expression of Lexus engineering and design in an SUV and delivers for the Indian road in ways not previously seen. The addition of the LX 570 to our line-up in India offers our guests a striking vehicle with a commanding presence on the road, and exceptional ride quality to match. This is a car built for those who navigate life’s twists and turns with ease and authority,” said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.



The LX 570 continues to sport signature Lexus design elements such as the spindle grille and the eye-catching Lexus L-shaped illumination of the triple LED headlights. The cabin comes draped in semi aniline leather and steering wheel sports the Shimamoku trim. Cabin features include the Lexus Climate Concierge, a 19 speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, along with a high-definition 11.6-inch liquid crystal AI (Artificial Intelligence) displays for rear seat passengers.

The four-wheel-drive vehicle comes with a rigid chassis that promises top-class off-road performance. This is backed by Multi-terrain driving modes, along with five-speed Crawl Control, which intelligently adjusts the torque and brakes on each wheel independently.

The pertol version of the company’s flagship SUV has been priced at Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom, India) which is identical to the diesel version.