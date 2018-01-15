Lexus LS 500h Launched in India

The LS is the fifth Lexus model to make it to the Indian market since the luxury car maker made their debut in March 2017. The previous launches include the ES 300h hybrid sedan, the stylish crossover RX 450h, the LX 450d full-size SUV, and new NX 300h which is the most affordable of the lot.

The LS 500h is the latest model to join the line-up in India. This is the company’s flagship offering and will be taking on European bigwigs like the Audi A8, the BMW 7 Series, and the Mercedes S-Class.

Being based on Lexus’ new GA-L platform, the LS is larger than its predecessor and yet lighter than before. It gets the unique Lexus family face with a large chrome spindle grille, sleek headlights and distinct LED daytime running lights. Its sheer size and bold body lines give it a regal appeal.

The cabin uses top-class material and fine craft, and comes filled to the brim with driver aids and comfort features. The features include massage seats and a 24-inch head-up display. The ground clearance of the car can be raised by 30 mm.

The Lexus LS 500h, as you would have guessed, is a hybrid and comes with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine along with two AC synchronous electric motors which work together to churn out 359 PS. Using an ECVT automatic gearbox, the three motors direct power to the front and rear wheels, and give the LS 500h a claimed a 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

Lexus have announced that the LS 500h will be available from April 2018 onward at the following prices.

Luxury – Rs 1.77 crore

Ultra Luxury – Rs 1.82 crore

Distinct – Rs 1.94 crore

All prices are ex-showroom, India. The pricing of the LS 500h lands between the cost of the Maybach and S-Class.

In case you are wondering what it is like to drive, read our first drive review.