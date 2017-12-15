Lexus LS 500h Coming Soon

 

Lexus have confirmed that the company’s flagship vehicle, LS 500h is going to be coming to India mid-January 2018.

The current Lexus LS range is in its fifth-generation, and has received various tweaks over the last model to take the fight to the supreme German luxury cars. The LS 500h is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine developing 299 PS and 356 Nm. The engine is combined with two AC synchronous e-motors that produces 180 PS and 300 Nm. The net peak output of the vehicle is 359 PS. Power flows through an ECVT automatic gearbox along with the three e-motors powering the front-and-rear wheels. The Lexus LS 500h boasts a load of clever technologies and aims to raise the bar in the luxury car segment. We can confirm a launch in January 2018 and expect it to be priced in the region of Rs 1.5 crore.

