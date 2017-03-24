Lexus launch announced – the brand finally makes India bow

The wait is finally over. Lexus, the luxury brand from Toyota, has finally made its India début with the introduction of two model lines and the promise of two more.

The line-up begins with the ES 300h, a petrol-hybrid luxury saloon that packs a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine together with an electric motor. The ES, priced at Rs 55.27 lakh (ex-Delhi), will challenge in the executive business saloon space where the Audi A6, new Mercedes E-Class and Volvo S90 are making waves. Next comes the RX 450h. Available in two trim levels, Luxury and F-Sport, priced at Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 1.10 crore (ex-Delhi) respectively, the RX 450h packs a 3.5-litre V6 with electric motor support, for a combined 300 PS+ output, with commendable efficiency. Their luxury SUV, the LX 450d, will be launched later, with a 272-PS 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel. The LS 600h, in a new fifth-gen avatar, is also slated for launch.

Speaking at the event, Lexus India Senior Vice President, Akitoshi Takemura said, “How India experiences luxury is evolving with its affluence. Lexus will be providing the Indian consumer with an amazing experience through our vehicles, our service and through any interaction with our brand. We are excited about what we can bring to the luxury market in India, where we see opportunities mapped to the remarkable growth the country is experiencing. This is just the beginning. — we look forward to bringing more exciting products to India in the future.”