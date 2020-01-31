Lexus India Strengthens Presence and Starts Assembly

Lexus India have introduced the locally assembled ES 300h, their first made-in-India model, priced between Rs 51.90 lakh and Rs 56.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Luxury car makers, Lexus, have announced that they will begin local production under the parts and components category, update their product portfolio, and expand their Guest Experience Centre (GEC) network. With this announcement they have also launched three new models – the LC 500h flagship sport coupé, the ES 300h executive luxury saloon in two variants, Exquisite and Luxury, and the NX 300h compact luxury SUV, in three trims. The ES 300h Exquisite and NX 300h Exquisite are new variants being introduced along with the existing ES and NX variants on sale in India.

“This new chapter is significant for Lexus and for our presence in India. Today’s announcement represents our strong commitment to not just delivering an exceptional product and experience for our guests here, but sustainably enhancing our business for greater contribution to the economy and industry in India. It also clearly shows our strong trust in the skills and craftsmanship of the Indian workforce for producing quality products,” said Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman of Lexus India.

Lexus are also going to launch Guest Experience Centres (GEC) in Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad extending the Lexus luxury experience to guests across more cities. The new GECs complement the existing ones in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The expansion of the GEC network and the new models making their début in India will go a long way in boosting Lexus’ presence in the Indian market.

P B Venugopal, President of Lexus India, said, “We are taking the next big step on our Indian journey. This reflects our belief in skills in automotive manufacturing locally. Furthermore, the introduction of the LC 500h, NX 300h Exquisite and ES 300h Exquisite showcase our dedication to bringing an amazing range of cars to our guests in India, who have demonstrated a clear preference for the level of design and engineering only Lexus can deliver. Each new model reflects the unparalleled quality and craftsmanship that Lexus is known for.”

The ex-showroom prices for the range has changed and the new prices are as follows (ex-showroom prices)

ES 300h Exquisite: Rs 51.90 lakh

ES 300h Luxury: Rs 56.95 lakh

NX 300h Exquisite: Rs 54.90 lakh

NX 300h Luxury: Rs 59.90 lakh

NX 300h F-Sport: Rs 60.60 lakh

LC 500h: Rs 1.96 crore