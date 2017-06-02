Launched! New Mercedes E 220 d L with all-new Diesel Engine

It’s here! The all-new OM654 2.0-litre turbo-diesel from Mercedes-Benz has finally arrived, and in fine style in the new E 220 d L, expanding the portfolio at the same time.

Priced at Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the new E 220 d L is the latest variant of the E-Class long-wheelbase, which itself arrived just a few months ago. Globally, this was the car that received the new engine first. The smallest engine on offer in the E-Class line-up, the all-new 1,950-cc in-line four-cylinder engine is Euro 6-compliant and also delivers more power than the outgoing 2,143-cc engine. It’s an all-aluminium motor that is 17 per cent lighter than its predecessor, while being 13 per cent more efficient as well. With a peak 195 PS (25 PS up on the older engine) and the same 400 Nm of peak torque, the new 220 d will deliver enough thrust. Paired to the 9G-Tronic automatic driving the rear wheels, it will power on to 240 km/h with a claimed 7.8-second dash from zero to 100 km/h, but with even greater efficiency.

The new E 220 d L is available in one trim-level only and packs everything one expects from an executive luxury saloon. From advanced passenger comfort features, a panoramic sunroof and three-zone auto-climate, to a full complement of safety technology and driver aids, the new E packs all the essentials and then some. Everything from full-LED headlamps, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 3D Maps and that 12.3-inch sharp display are all on the equipment list. Exclusively sold in India, the right-hand-drive long-wheelbase E remains an exclusive car and provides exemplary luxury without breaking the eight-figure price barrier.

Following the GST announcement, made-in-India cars will benefit by between four to nine per cent. The E-Class L, available as the new 220 d, 350 d and the 200 petrol, all sees their price become even more competitive.

Story: Jim Gorde