Lamborghini Urus Upgrade in the Works?

An upgraded version of the Lamborghini Urus is in the works, most probably based on the ST-X concept that was showcased at the end of 2018.

The Lamborghini Urus is the SUV launched by the Italian supercar manufacturer and has changed the game for Lamborghini. Being an all-rounder in terms of practicality, performance and comfort, the Urus has it all. However, it wasn’t able to please off-road fanatics. Lamborghini have now decided to introduce an upgraded Urus based on the off-road ST-X concept that they had showcased; one which seemed to be a more capable version of the Lamborghini Urus.

The ST-X is an off-road track-only concept with minor upgrades which was, for the first time, showcased at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final in November 2018. The upgrades seen on the Urus ST-X were a roll-cage, air intakes, lighter carbon-fibre parts, torsional stiffening, tyres and upgraded exhausts. The question at hand is whether the new Urus will be a track-only or an off-road vehicle? We will probably be seeing two variants of the new Lamborghini Urus, giving a choice of both. The new Lamborghini Urus will be fitted with more carbon-fibre parts to make it lighter – as much as 25 per cent – and the engine will probably be tuned to produce even more power.

The current Lamborghini Urus in India is sold from Rs 3.1 crore (ex-showroom) and has a 4.0 litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 petrol engine that makes 650 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The Urus can accelerate 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. We look forward to seeing the new upgraded Lamborghini Urus and hope it hits our shores soon.

