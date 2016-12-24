Lamborghini Update Aventador Coupé, Launch New Aventador S

Italian supercar icon Lamborghini have given their V12 supercar, the Aventador, more power, and launched a more advanced and potent Aventador S as well.

Automobili Lamborghini have gone ahead and introduced a more powerful Aventador. The L539 V12 engine now delivers 740 PS, a full 40 PS up on the old car, just 10 PS shy of the hardcore flagship Superveloce. The company recently dropped its ‘LP PS-drive’ nomenclature in favour of simpler ‘Coupé’ and ‘Roadster’ names as well.

The new Aventador Coupé now delivers 740 PS at an SV-like 8,400 rpm – 150 rpm higher than when they peaked at 700 PS before – with peak torque still 690 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The seven-speed independent shifting rod (ISR) transmission continues, driving the fourth-generation Haldex four-wheel coupling. The ‘4 Active Suspension’ uses magneto-rheological shock absorbers front and rear with a pushrod set-up. The Pirelli P Zero 355/25 ZR21 tyres offered as optional kit earlier are now standard fitment.

The Aventador S was the first to create an uproar about the new power figures, with Lamborghini releasing pictures of the giallo (yellow) coloured model with the major highlights being the 740-PS output and LDVA (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva, or Lamborghini Active Vehicle Dynamics) that includes the new magneto-rheological active suspension as well as active four-wheel steering, plus an ‘Ego’ mode that allows the driver to customise primary aspects of the drive mode to suit a preferred application. The new aero work also results in 130 per cent more downforce. The weight is the same: 1,575 kg, translating to a power:weight ratio of 470 PS/tonne.

What that means is a 0-100-km/h run of 2.9 seconds, the same as before, but quicker 0-200 acceleration (8.8 seconds) and 0-300 acceleration (24.2 seconds). Top speed remains 350 km/h.

The updated Aventador should arrive next year with a tag around Rs 4.9 crore, with the S model asking for Rs 5.5 crore and up; all prices ex-showroom and without personalisation, of course.

Lamborghini have retained the configuration of the Aventador Roadster. It still makes 700 PS at 8,250 rpm and uses the older suspension system as well as wheels and tyres. An update is surely in the offing.

Story: Jim Gorde