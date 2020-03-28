Lamborghini Teases 830 hp Hypercar

Lamborghini have teased us about a new 830 hp hypercar that intends to be your best pal on the track. Yes, this is a track-only vehicle that will be made in very limited numbers.

The Italian supercar manufacturer now owned by zee Germans have said that their racing division Squadra Corse would be revealing the car at a future date. Lamborghini only posted a small teaser video of the car showcasing a few design details with everything from an aggressive nose to a wicked diffuser at the rear.

Power will come from an upgraded version of the Aventador’s 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine. We shall keep you posted on further happenings as soon as we know more. Other than that this is a Lamborghini, a company famous for shocking us with their artwork which has been the Valhalla for the car industry.