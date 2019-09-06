Lamborghini Sian Revealed

The Lamborghini Sian is the new hybrid super sports car from the Italian marque and it is now the most powerful car in their exotic range.

The Lamborghini Sian is an exclusive car. Only 63 units will be made. The powertrain consists of Lamborghini’s most powerful V12 engine. The 6.5-litre unit from the Centenario has been further upgraded to deliver 785 hp at the same 8,500 rpm. It incorporates titanium intake valves, too. A 48-volt electric motor capable of 34 hp is now integrated into the transmission The peak power is now 819 hp. The Sian is capable of a top speed of over 350 km/h. The power-to-weight ratio of the Sian is even better than the Aventador SVJ, which has been achieved with the help of more lightweight components, including the use of super-capacitors for energy storage.

Lamborghini say that the Sian is the most lightweight and efficient hybrid solution as it delivers power in a symmetric flow and ensures the same efficiency in both charging and discharging cycles.

A new, more advanced regenerative braking system has been developed by Lamborghini, which enables the battery to recuperate even more energy each time the brakes are used. The motor cuts off power after the car accelerates to 130 km/h and, in turn, improves the elasticity manoeuvres, which, Lamborghini say, makes it 10 per cent faster than a car without it.

Instant acceleration is available in low gears with improved traction force, which is due to this hybrid combination of V12 and electric motor. It makes the Sian the fastest-accelerating Lamborghini, achieving 0-100 km/h in less than 2.8 seconds. Traction force is improved by up to 10 per cent in third gear and the 30-60 km/h acceleration time is improved by 0.2 seconds compared to the Aventador SVJ. In higher gears and lower speeds, the electric motor increases traction force by up to 20 per cent, reducing the 70-120 km/h acceleration by 1.2 seconds compared to the Aventador SVJ.

The Lamborghini Sian gets a sleek and sharp design with increased aerodynamic efficiency. Airflow is directed through the front splitters and through the front bonnet, through the side air intakes and outlets and over the rear spoiler. Active cooling vanes on the rear use Lamborghini patented technology. The operation of these vanes is triggered by the reaction of smart-material elements to the temperature generated by the exhaust system, causing them to rotate and providing an elegant and lightweight cooling solution.

All 63 cars have already been spoken for. Lamborghini have invited all owners to personalize their cars by total Ad Personam. Exclusivity is enhanced because this is done in conjunction with the head of design, Mitja Borkert, and the Centro Stile team, so all 63 individuals worldwide will own not only the fastest but a completely unique Lamborghini.

Story: Azaman Chothia