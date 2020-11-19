Lamborghini Huracan STO Unveiled Globally

The new Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) has been officially unveiled via the online method showcasing a brutal lightweight droolworthy bull.

This new version takes over the reigns of lightweight king in the Huracan series from the Performante, reducing its weight by 43 kilograms. This feat is accomplished by a number of factors including a 20 per cent lighter windscreen, carbon-fibre used in excess of 75 per cent of the exterior panels, and magnesium rims to name a few.

Then comes its heart, which is a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre, V10 berzerker that puts out 640 hp and 565 Nm capable of enticing Hamilton or Loeb. The engine is calibrated towards a sporty and direct response feel coupled to an enhanced gearbox for more rapid gearshifts. Lamborghini claimed to have improved the new Huracan’s engine sound, and considering that Lambos are growling tenors anyway, we can expect the Huracan STO to give Syndey’s Opera House a goosebump or two. Yes, the new Lamborghini Huracan STO does indeed come with all the bells and whistles those space age R&D departments come up with, but, this is a Lambo, hence, it is its visual appeal that earns its own knighthood.

The new Lamborghini Huracan STO takes its design inspiration from the car manufacturer’s racing heritage. Three inspirations though: Lamborghini Squadra Corse and their one-make race series, Huracan Super Trofeo EVO, and the 24-hour Daytona-winning Huracan GT3 EVO. This is, in simple terms, a road-homologated racing machine and it sure does look the part. Sleek lines, curves and cuts are an understatement as this is Lamborghini and design cannot be described in mere language. We have pictures for that kind of madness.

“The Huracan STO is the purest incarnation of Lamborghini Squadra Corse heritage, directly transferring technologies from the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO and drawing on the Huracan GT3 EVO’s unique accomplishment of winning three consecutive times in the Daytona 24 hours,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, Stefano Domenicali. Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer added: “The Huracan STO delivers all the excitement of a beautifully balanced, lightweight and aerodynamically superior super sports car, mirroring the driving feeling and exhilaration of Super Trofeo, and perfectly set up for the world’s most demanding tracks but created for the road. The extensive technical solutions and intelligence gained from both our Super Trofeo and GT3 programs has been refined and embodied in the Huracan STO, allowing the pilot to experience the emotions of a racing driver, daily, in a road-legal Lamborghini super sports car able to take lap records.”

Pricing for the Lamborghini Huracan STO has not been confirmed yet, but, we expect its European market tag to fall around the 250,000 Euros mark or Rs 2.2 crore. We shall keep you posted on further happenings.