Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder Launched in India

Exotic Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini, have added to their Huracán line-up in India with the latest RWD Spyder.

There are people who want performance cars and there are people who want a dramatic driving experience. Inevitably, there are people who have convinced themselves that a marriage of the two preferences will happen soon. To say the least, their prayers have been answered with the Lamborghini Huracán RWD Spyder.

Lamborghini have retained the 5.2-litre V10 mated to the Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch, seven-speed gearbox, to take care of the car’s mind-boggling performance. It produces 580 PS at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 540 Nm at 6,500 rpm which takes the car from 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. The open-top bull has a claimed top speed of 319 km/h.

The redesigned front and rear of the car give it a distinct look from its siblings while improving the downforce on the front axle. The soft-top of the car folds completely in 17 seconds and can be operated on the move at speeds of up to 50 km/h. For our detailed global launch story, click here.

It is now on sale in India at Rs 3.45 crore (ex-showroom), about Rs 44 lakh more than its coupé counterpart.

 

