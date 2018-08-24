Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Revealed at Pebble Beach

The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has finally been revealed after its Nürburgring-conquering lap, and the 6.5-litre V12 is now in its most potent form.

During the early to mid 90’s in every young man’s room, you find a cassette player and a number of posters covering up every inch of their wall. You’d probably see a bunch of sports stars, a pretty lady, maybe, but every kid had a poster of the most bonkers looking beautiful alien-like car up there, the Lamborghini Countach. Was it the greatest sports car ever? Yes and No. Let me explain. The Countach was not even the best of its own time. ‘Uncomfortable’, they say it was, annoying to drive, with a heavy steering, and, more importantly, it was up against arguably the greatest sports car ever, the Ferrari F40. So why the ‘yes’? Well, for all their flaws, and Lamborghini’s tend to have some quirks about them, when you laid your eyes on one it seemed like the heavens opened up and embraced you in Italian madness.

Lamborghini have come a long way from those crazy Miura, Countach, and Diablo days. The company is now owned by the calculated and engineering genius Germans at Audi, themselves part of the Volkswagen Group. However, the crazy-styling philosophy has not changed, albeit now with added performance. Lamborghini’s were known for their big V12s and now the company has released their newest and fastest 12-cylinder in Lamborghinis’ current production, the Aventador SVJ.

The design of the new Aventador SVJ stay true to the Aventador series styling, but with enhancements in aerodynamics where the ‘form follows function’ design philosophy is prevalent, significantly improving downforce when compared to the previous Aventador SV. The entire car from the wider front with a disconnected front splitter, the ‘Y’ themed rocker that resembles jet fighters, bigger side intakes, front and rear diffusers and the rear wing and all designed with downforce and aerodynamic efficiency in mind. High mounted exhausts that pop out the back and a carbon-fibre rear engine lid. This is a Lamborghini. Yes, it does look nuts, but it is made with precise calculations (die Germans).

The car uses Lamborghini’s patented ALA 2.0 system (Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva), first seen on the Huracán Performante, which uses motors to open and shut active flaps on the front splitter and the engine bonnet to achieve downforce or low drag.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has a V12 engine that now produces 770 PS at 8.500 rpm and an even higher torque output than ever before: 720 Nm at 6,750 rpm. This is the most powerful production V12 that Lamborghini have produced and also the first time in the Aventador series that they have increased not only the power output figures but an increase in torque as well. The company says that this car has been developed with the driver in mind and comes with three driving modes, Strada, Sport, and Corsa. You also get an EGO option which allows you to set up the car with your own preferences.

What all this means is that the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in a record six minutes and 44.9 seconds, setting a new record and once again making the raging bull the poster car of the moment. If you are lucky enough to be in the market for one of these, you’d have to shell out 291,667 Pounds Sterling or Rs 2.62 crore (before duties and taxes). All in all, it is nice to see that the crazy is still well alive with Lamborghini, more calculated maybe but demonic fast. Oh, and they’re only making 900 of them. Not typically Lamborghini limited, but limited nonetheless.

Story: Zal Cursetji