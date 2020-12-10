Lamborghini and Lady Gaga Team Up for Charity

Italian supercar manufacturers Lamborghini and international pop sensation Lady Gaga have come together to raise money for a good cause.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc in many peoples’ lives, and Lady Gaga has tied up with Lamborghini to do something about it. The multitalented artist (she’s a singer, actress, and songwriter) has collaborated with Lambo to offer up the Huracán EVO RWD as the prize in a sweepstake. You can basically donate a bit of money when you participate, although that isn’t a requirement, and the donations go to the Born This Way foundation, Gaga’s own charity.

Working with other programs like Together Rising, the funds raised in the sweepstake will be used to help support both individuals and organizations who have faced the brunt of the turmoil that has been the direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit this link to find out more and participate to win this exotic ride, which is made more valuable by the fact that it was actually used in the music video for Lady Gaga’s song called 911.