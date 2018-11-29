#LA2018 – All New Jeep Gladiator Pick-Up

The wait is over – the much-awaited Jeep Gladiator pick-up model has been shown at the LA Auto Show.

The new Jeep Gladiator will arrive as a 2020 model and features all the signature Jeep elements its namesake had in the 1960s, first shown as a concept in 2005. Essentially built upon the Wrangler SUV, the Gladiator gets all the popular styling cues while inheriting all the modern conveniences in terms of electronics and safety equipment.

The Gladiator promised best-in-class towing and 4×4 payload capacity with composed on-road driving dynamics and a high level of passenger safety. Jeep’s legendary off-road capability is carried forward thanks to the Command-Trac and Rock-Trac 4×4 systems, third-generation Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential, segment-exclusive sway-bar disconnect and 33-inch off-road tyres.

The new Jeep Gladiator is offered with a choice of two engines: a familiar Pentastar 3.6-litre V6 petrol with 289 PS and 352 Nm, and the EcoDiesel 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel with 264 PS and 600 Nm. The Pentastar V6 petrol is offered with a six-speed manual as standard, with an eight-speed automatic available as an option. The EcoDiesel is offered with the automatic transmission as standard. The EcoDiesel V6 engine has been specially adapted with low friction internals, optimized components and even a low pressure exhaust-gas recirculation (EGR).

In the US of A, the Gladiator is offered in a choice of four trim levels: Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon. We hope to see the Gladiator arrive in India as well.