Kia Telluride Wins World Car of the Year; e-Soul Bags Urban Car Award

The Kia Telluride has bagged the World Car of the Year award for 2020, with Kia taking a pretty kitty home with their e-Soul EV also winning the award for Urban Car of the Year.

The Kia Telluride has been crowned the World Car of the Year 2020. The Telluride is a full-size premium SUV, a category that has found many takers of late and has stood out enough to claim the most prestigious award in the automobile landscape.

The winners of the World Car Awards are decided by an independent international jury comprising 86 highly-experienced and respected automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world. The Kia Telluride was rewarded by the judging panel for its distinctive design and impressive practicality. The World Car of the Year title represents another accolade for a vehicle that has garnered more than 70 awards since its introduction in 2019. The SUV, sold in North America, has already won several leading awards.

Designed at Kia’s design studio in California, and assembled in Georgia, in the USA, the Kia Telluride is all about big skies, desert roads, mountain passes, shady forests, smooth highways, and long coastal drives. The largest Kia model ever, it provides seating for up to eight occupants, a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine with 295 hp and 355 Nm, and an eight-speed automatic transmission as well as available active all-wheel drive.

The fully-electric Kia e-Soul won the Urban Car of the Year award. It was named the ideal car for the city by the jury, owing to its combination of zero-emission performance and impressive electric range with a compact body, bold design, and high levels of practicality.

The 4.1-metre long Kia e-Soul offers some exciting features and single- and dual-tone colour combinations, apart from accessory packs to increase its appeal further. Two drivetrain choices are offered: a 39.2-kWh battery pack with a 100-kW motor for 136 hp and 395 Nm, or a larger 64-kWh battery pack with a more powerful 150-kW motor making a higher 204 hp to go with the already substantial 395 Nm of torque.

Kia’s model range in India at present includes the popular Seltos mid-size crossover SUV and the Carnival premium MPV.

