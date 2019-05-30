Kia SP2i Images Emerge Prior To India Launch

We are on the cusp of the 20 June launch for the Kia SP2i concept SUV, and yet have only seen a few drawings of what it will look like. Recently though, an international website posted pictures of the SUV, which goes under the name Kia Seltos in foreign markets, and we think it sure is quite the looker.

As far as the official name is concerned, Kia Motors have not revealed what they plan on calling the SUV here in India as yet. Seltos and Trailster are some of the names being thrown around, but we might have to wait a little longer until official confirmation. The SUV with the Seltos badge was spotted abroad for a television commercial giving us a better idea of what the finished product looks like.

The SUV takes a general design cue from the original SP Signature concept revealed at the Seoul Motor Show, albeit with a few changes here and there. The SUV is based on the Hyundai Creta platform and in terms of styling it is quite different, and in a good way. The Creta is by no means a bad looking vehicle, however, this new style fits into the contemporary apporach we are seeing in recent times. In addition, the sketch seems to make sense and come to life when looking at the SUV in its final form. A snarling grille with sharp LED headlights, distinct fog-lamps, a contrasting roof, chrome finishes on the windows, sleek roof rails and a once again sharp tail-lights make up the very good looking lines of the car. We also see 18-inch wheels, which look like they belong to a more sporty and premium offering and look quite lovely. We only hope the Indian configuration comes with them or something similar.

Unfortunately, there is no picture showcasing the interior, hence the sketches are what we would have to go by for the time being. However, it does look like this new SUV by Kia is sure going to have a positive response as far as looks are concerned – as long as the Indian configurated model does not differ too much from these images.

Image source: Autoblog