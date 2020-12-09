Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel AT Long Term Review – Welcome

Fresh cream and fruits, and the impressively refined diesel powertrain of the Kia Sonet was what my first long drive after the lockdown was all about.

I recently returned from my first inter-city drive (with all precautionary measures in place) in the Kia Sonet, and it feels like a shot in the arm. For journos like us who are used to living out of a suitcase and jumping straight into a car, being confined indoors seemed like a difficult task.

With the Kia Sonet as my new long-term car, I was itching to go on a long, leisurely drive. The reason: it breaks a bunch of stereotypes associated with compact cars. It’s good-looking, has decent room even on the back seats, comes with great powertrain options, and is filled to the brim with features — some of which even cars from a segment above don’t offer! Moreover, it also endorses that diesel engines are not dead and the humble torque converter isn’t passé, nor are they expected to be any time soon.



Making my long-term twice as nice is the 115-hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, borrowed from the Seltos, and the silky smooth six-speed torque converter. The taller ratios ensure that the engine remains in the lower revs, which not just improves fuel efficiency but also improves the refinement, adding to the overall premium experience. The combination of good driving dynamics and a torquey motor ensured I could easily keep up with the premium cars my colleagues were driving, even in the winding and steep ghat sections. After all, the race was to relish some strawberries and cream in Mahabaleshwar.



Next month, I’ll be talking more about in-city driving experience and what my family (the biggest critics I’ve come across) think about the Sonet. So, till then, stay safe and wear your masks.

Logbook

Driven: 3,750 km

Like: Diesel AT powertrain, features

Dislike: Price, oversensitive air pressure sensors