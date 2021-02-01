Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel AT – Charming Companion

Kia Sonet long-term car: Our month-long report on all that’s good and what’s not about this compact-SUV and why it’s one of the most popular models in its segment.









As we inch towards normality, on-ground launch events are gradually making their way back into our lives. Every time there is an automobile event, I am more than glad to drive down in my Kia Sonet . That’s how attached I’ve become to my diesel-powered long-termer. In the last month it took me to Mumbai, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, and Lavasa a number of times.

Having clocked 4,500 kilometres, it was in need for some TLC. A service was also needed because I was contemplating a road trip with my buddies to Goa over the Republic Day long weekend. The local Kia dealership came to my rescue and, apart from the usual check-ups, also fixed the temperamental tyre pressure monitor system.

Having pampered the car, I set out for my trip from Pune to Karwar, Goa, and back. The journey on unfamiliar roads became super easy thanks to the clever touchscreen which splits into three parts to display the maps, the navigation guidance (with the cool graphics), and the media you are listening to. Also, the wireless charger is a blessing, especially when you are streaming music. Lastly, the superb Bose music system always elevates the mood with its crisp sound. The gem of the package, however, is the diesel-automatic powertrain that feels comfortable even at 150 km/h and is also pretty frugal, returning 17 km/l on the highway. By the time we reached our garage, the Sonet had clocked 5,860 km already.

The style, dynamics, the torque-y diesel engine, and the top-class features make the Sonet an impressive package. So much so that one of my travel buddies has changed his earlier plan to buy a used seven-seater SUV and has now decided to head straight towards a Kia showroom. Now that’s some Kia Sonet charm!

(Also Read: Kia Sonet Long Term Report – Welcome)