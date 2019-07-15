Kia Seltos Variants and Specifications Out

Ahead of its launch in India, the variants and specifications of the Kia Seltos have surfaced. It will get five trim options and 16 variants.

New reports give us a glimpse of the variant details of the new Kia Seltos compact SUV. The car will be offered with three engine choices, two petrol and one diesel, all of which are BS VI-compliant. The first is the Smartstream G1.5, a naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 115 PS and a peak torque of 144 Nm. The 1.5-litre engine has two transmission options: a six-speed manual and an intelligent CVT automatic, dubbed “IVT”. The manual transmission is going to be offered in four variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX, while the CVT will be offered in HTX guise only.

The next petrol engine is the new Smartstream T-GDi, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired either with a six-speed manual transmission or the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The manual will be offered in three variants: GTK, GTX and GTX+, while the automatic will be available only in the one GTX variant.

The third engine is the all-new 1.5-litre CRDI VGT (common-rail direct injection with variable geometry turbocharger) engine making 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. The turbo-diesel engine will be paired either with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The manual will be offered in all variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ while the automatic can be had in the HTK+ and the HTX+ variants.

The Kia Seltos will be offered in two styles, the Tech Line and the famed GT Line, which will be the sportier of the two and available only with the T-GDi motor. The Tech Line is more practicality- and family-oriented. Both styles will have different interior specifications but will both have a dual-tone black and beige interior theme compared to the international-spec model that has an all-black interior.

Highlights inside include a 10.25-inch infotainment system with the smart instrument cluster. The Tech Line features beige leather upholstery with white stitching all around. The GT Line gets a sportier contrast red stitching on the steering wheel, seats, armrest and gear-lever. It also gets aluminium pedals and “GT Line” badges on the seats. Other features include a 360-degree camera, sunroof, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, sunroof, UVO Connect internet connectivity features, ventilated seats, and much more.

The new Kia Seltos will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. The starting price is likely to be around Rs 10 lakh. Stay tuned for more details on the Kia Seltos that will be officially released on 22 August 2019.

Story: Azaman Chothia