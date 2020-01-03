Kia Seltos Price Hiked

The Korean giant announced an increase in the pricing of their Kia Seltos SUV from between Rs 20,000 and Rs 35,000 across all variants.

The Kia Seltos has been growing exponentially in terms of popularity with the masses; easily visible by Kia’s march into India’s top 10 automakers list. Riding on this success into the new year, Kia have announced an increase in the price of the Seltos. The car was launched in August 2019 at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom, valid until 31 December, 2019) and it has sold 45,294 units in 2019 alone.

The new pricing places the base petrol variant, 1.5 HTE, at a Rs 20,000 premium (Rs 9.89 lakh) while the top-end diesel, the 1.5 GTX+ AT, now costs Rs 17.34 lakh, both ex-showroom. Kia also announced that the Carnival MPV will be launched at the Auto Expo and a compact SUV will follow suit later in 2020. We recently visited their new facility in Anantapur. Read all about it here.

Story: Joshua Varghese