Kia Seltos EV Production in the Pipeline

An internal document from Kia’s Chinese arm reveals that an electric vehicle based on the Seltos – a Kia Seltos EV in other words, is on the way.

Sourced by IAB, this image is the clearest indication yet of a Seltos-based electric vehicle being made by the Koreans. The Seltos is called KX3 in China, and there has been a previous EV variant of the model available in the market in the past, featuring a 45.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. However, rumour has it that the next-gen Kia Seltos EV will feature the same powertrain that we see on Kia sister-brand Hyundai’s all-electric Kona compact SUV. This means that the Kia Seltos EV will also get two range options from different sized battery packs. The first is the 39.2 kWh lithium-ion plant which helps generate 136 hp and 395 Nm of torque and is rated for a range of 312 kilometres. The second option uses a larger 64.2 kWh lithium-ion battery which helps put out 204 hp and the same 395 Nm of torque and offers a claimed range of 482 km.

The new Kia Seltos EV will make its debut in the second half of 2020 in China, although when it will come to India, or whether or not it will even make its way to our shores is currently unknown.

Source: IndianAutosBlog