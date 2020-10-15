Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched With More Features

Celebrating the models’s one-year milestone, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition offers a few exterior and interior design highlights. Compared to a regular Seltos it is 60 mm longer.



The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is limited to 6,000 units and is based on the HTX variant with a starting price of Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos including tusk-shape skid-plate with silver diffuser fins and tangerine dual muffler design which add to the overall length of the mid-sized SUV. However, the cabin space remains unchanged. The kit also includes a ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ badge on the boot-lid, side sills with tangerine inserts and ‘Seltos’ logo, tangerine fog lamp bezel, 17-inch ‘Raven Black’ alloy wheels with tangerine centre cap, all-black interior, ‘Raven Black’ leatherette seats with premium-looking honeycomb pattern stitching.





Apart from the standard list of features, the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes equipped with remote engine start for manual transmission models. There are four body colour options you can can choose from – a single-tone Aurora Black Pearl, and three dual-tone colour schemes – Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is available with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines, which are a Smartstream 1.5-litre petrol paired with six-speed manual or CVT automatic, and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel paired with a six-speed manual.



The Kia Seltos has received a great response from the Indian car buyers and has already sold over one lakh unit in less than a year’s time. Recently, the carmaker also introduced the Kia Sonet compact SUV, their third model in India after the Kia Carnival premium people carrier.

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition HTX Prices:

> 1.5 Petrol 6-speed MT – Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

> 1.5 Petrol CVT – Rs 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

> 1.5 Diesel 6-speed MT – Rs 14.85 lakh (ex-showroom)