Kia Seltos 2020 New Features and Discontinued Variants

The Kia Seltos 2020 has been launched with a variety of new features and updates across the range and starts from Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Seltos has become one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market since its launch. In January this year, the prices of the Kia Seltos were hiked making the lowest variant Rs 20,000 more expensive at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-end variant Rs 35,000 more expensive at Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturers have now given the Kia Seltos 2020 new features that they say make it smarter, safer, more appealing, and convenient. Based on market research and customer preference, the company has also decided to discontinue two variants – the Smartstream Petrol 1.4 T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT.

Many of the features from the top-end variants are now being offered in the lower variants making them more accessible to all. There are 10 main new features that have been added to the Kia Seltos 2020. For safety, the SUV now gets Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) as standard on all variants. This feature makes the hazard lights flash when the brakes are applied suddenly at high speeds giving a warning to other vehicles and reducing the chance of a collision.

For better connectivity and convenience, all automatic variants get the smart-key remote engine start feature. The Kia UVO service has been upgraded with new voice assist features as well as smart-watch connectivity. All of the automatic variants also get Full Automatic Temperature Control as standard. Apart from this the HTX+ and GTX+ models are now offered with the option of a dual-tone orange and white roof. Other features such as the Sunroof with LED Room Lamp, rear and front tray USB charger, metal scuff plates, a leatherette gear knob, black leatherette interiors and the dual muffler design will now be available as standard features on lower variants of the Kia Seltos 2020.

The Kia Seltos 2020 is offered with three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The petrol engine options include the Smartstream G 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 115 hp and a peak torque of 144 Nm and the Smartstream T-GDi 1.5-litre engine which makes 140 hp and 242 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre CRDI VGT (common-rail direct injection with variable geometry turbocharger) engine making 115 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Commenting on the introduction, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO of Kia Motors India, said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle; it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive with new features and options. The Seltos enabled us to address all the unmet needs of the segment, and with the next-gen technology in the refreshed Seltos, we are confident that we will deliver customer delight that is unparalleled. The refreshed Seltos is the result of a deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, and our customers’ desires and requirements, and we are confident it will continue to win hearts for Kia in India. During these unprecedented conditions, we have innovated to ensure the safety of our customers as well as that of our employees, business associates and staff at our dealer and service network. Our pioneering efforts in offering a complete end-to-end digital purchase experience have helped us address customer concerns and to provide a safe, convenient and enjoyable purchase process.”