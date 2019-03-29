Kia Motors India Concludes Second Phase of their Design Tour

Kia Motors, the world’s eighth-largest automobile manufacturer, recently concluded the second edition of their design tour covering over 15,000 kilometres through 26 cities in India.

Aimed at ensuring deep market penetration through reaching out to potential dealer partners, and customers in the country. The multi-city roadshow commenced from the city of Jamshedpur on 16 January, 2019 and concluded in Bhopal on 15 March, 2019. Through the course, Kia showcased three of their world-class products, the Niro compact car, the Carnival van, and the Sportage SUV. They connected with over 10,000 potential buyers across the country through this activity.

Manohar Bhat, Head of Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India said, “The Design Tour is a great platform where multiple stakeholders – dealers, customers and opinion leaders – get to be a part of, and experience the distinctive and stunning design of Kia cars. Through this activity, we were able to gauge the excitement and anticipation around Kia amongst the masses across the country. We have received a phenomenal response from every city, and we are happy that we were able to showcase the glimpse of great design and technology of Kia in the respective cities, a taste of what Kia is about, before the launch of our mid-SUV in India.”

Kia Motors have already commenced the trial production of their first SUV, the SP2i, at their manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to be launched this September.

Kia Motors plan to introduce a new car every six months from the official launch of the SP2i and aim to be among the top five car manufacturers, producing approximately 3,00,000 cars per year and boast a portfolio of at least five cars in India by 2021.