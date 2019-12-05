Kia Manufacturing Facility Opens in Anantapur

The Kia manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh is now officially open.

Building on the success of the Seltos compact SUV, the Korean carmakers, today, had the opening ceremony for their new facility in Anantapur , Andhra Pradesh. The product of a US$ 1.1 billion (7,857 crore approx) investment, the Kia manufacturing facility will be capable of producing 3,00,000 units annually. It is spread over an area measuring a massive 536 acres (2.169 sq km). It incorporates facilities for stamping, welding, painting and assembly. In addition to petrol and diesel variants of the Seltos, production of future electric and hybrid vehicles was put into consideration when designing the plant’s production lines.

The Kia manufacturing facility is equipped with more than 450 robots, helping to automate the press, body and paint shops, as well as the assembly line. Additionally, the area around Kia Motors India is home to numerous supplier companies’ facilities. Kia’s presence in Anantapur has helped create over 12,000 new direct and indirect jobs across the region.

Kia aim to expand their product portfolio in 2020 with premium MPV, the Grand Carnival, as well as and sub-compact SUV, one of the best-selling segment in India. The Grand Carnival was available to experience in its diesel guise, with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine making 200 hp and 440 Nm paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Which sub-compact SUV they have in mind was not mentioned but it could well be the Niro. The Niro, overseas, is available as a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid or a full electric model, the e-Niro.

Furthermore, Kia plan to strengthen their innovative brand image and digital leadership. They also are set to introduce a fully-digitized sales and service channel for customers, with plans to expand their future mobility business through various partnerships as well.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “Orders for the new made-in-India Seltos started just over three months ago, and high excitement and demand for the car has already made Kia the fourth biggest car manufacturers in India by volume. Seltos with its unique design elements and specifications localized for the Indian market has made the model an overnight success.”

“We have a robust plan for India, and the launch of new models and technologies will help us maintain the positive momentum that we have enjoyed to-date,” he added. “We are excited to see how new models will be received in the Indian market in the future.”