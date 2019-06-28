Kia Grand Carnival Coming to India

Kia are all set to officially enter the Indian market with the Seltos SUV.

Even as we wait for the Seltos launch, we have received news that Kia’s second car for India is most likely to be Grand Carnival premium MPV. In overseas markets, the Grand Carnival is available with a choice of engines. The Lambda II 3.3 V6 MPI turbo-petrol and the R 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel. Both cars are most likely to be offered with a six-speed automatic transmission.

As we reported earlier, during the trial production ceremony of the Seltos, Kia had displayed specifications of the diesel engine, indicating that it may be the first one to arrive on our shores. It makes 202 PS at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of 441 Nm between 1,750-2,750 rpm. The list of features on offer include sunroof, heated seats, spill-proof seat covers and an Infinity sound system. To make life more convenient, Kia are also offering keyless, hands-free access to the boot and a power sliding door as well. In the safety department, in addition to a body made of high-strength steel, the Grand Carnival also comes with curtain airbags supplementing the standard ones and a Blind-Spot Collision Warning system.

Taking into consideration the long list of features and the fact that it has three rows of seats, the Grand Carnival will most certainly take the fight to the Toyota Innova Crysta when it arrives in the Indian market. The good news is that we can expect to see it in the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo where we will get a better idea of which features will make it to India and what price range it is most likely to be placed in. Watch this space for more details.

Story: Joshua Varghese