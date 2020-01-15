Kia Carnival Upcoming Launch Details

It’s confirmed. The Kia Carnival luxury MPV will be launched at the Auto Expo 2020.

The styling of the Kia Carnival has been kept bold and prominent with elements including the “tiger-nose” front grille. Powering the car is a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that has a

variable geometry turbocharger (VGT) and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine develops 200 hp at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of 440 Nm between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm. Among the tech on offer is “UVO” connected car app that is free for three years. It provides a platform to seamlessly integrate the car’s infotainment system with your smartphone, paving the way for as many as 37 smart features. Kia also said that this system can be accessed through a smartwatch. In addition to providing information including tyre pressure and fuel level, a few remote functions can also be used via the smartwatch.

The brand claims that first-class air travel was a big inspiration while designing the interior of the Kia Carnival. Seating arrangements vary from seven to nine seats, further supplemented by features including VIP seats, dual 10.1-inch touchscreen-equipped rear-seat entertainment system, an air purifier and a dual-panel sunroof.

This luxury MPV will be offered in five choices spread within three trims: Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The Premium will be available as a seven- or eight-seater, while the Prestige will be available as a seven- or nine-seater. Meanwhile, the Limousine will be available only as a seven-seater.

The Kia Carnival will provide potential seekers of premium people-carriers to look beyond the Toyota Innova Crysta and is expected to be priced between Rs 24 lakh and 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Joshua Varghese