Kent CamEye Review – Never Out of Sight

A monitoring system to remotely keep tabs on chauffeur-driven vehicles (or rather the chauffeurs driving those vehicles)

At the conclusion of the second decade of the 21st century, if you tap on the right digital vein, monitoring a third party has become ridiculously easy. Case in point being our latest gadget, the Kent CamEye.

This small gadget is the size of a portable hard disk and can be easily mounted using a suction cup right below the rear-view mirror. The 4G-enabled subscriber identification module (SIM) inside the device allows live streaming, cloud storage, real-time alerts, and other options with enough customization to put a Subway sub to shame. No, it is not spying because the camera is installed in plain view.

What Is It?

Essentially, a monitoring device that alerts you in case your vehicle is being misused with the added benefit of GPS tracking. There are dedicated cameras for the interior and exterior of the car in addition to a two-way communication set-up which allows you to interact with the driver and passengers.

What Does It Do?

While being driven, a time-lapse video will be recorded along with real-time audio. When the car is parked, you can access live-streaming through the Kent CamEye app on your smartphone along with an accurate GPS location of the car. Furthermore, at the end of the trip you can also access route and onboard video playback which are stored on Kent’s server for up to 90 days.

The cameras use infrared technology to shoot better visuals in low light and are also equipped with facial recognition software that will alert you every time an unauthorized person drives the car. There is also a Stealth mode whereby the gadget will recognize the administrator’s (the user of the smartphone registered to the device) face and keep his/her driving history completely blank. Did I hear sighs of relief?

Who Should Buy It?

The Kent CamEye can be useful for people who want to monitor their drivers, reckless teenagers, and those who just want a safety net for their loved ones. It will also contribute to improving the safety of women who are chauffeur-driven to work on a daily basis.

Verdict

Kent have done a remarkable job with the CamEye. The product itself is packed with features that are just as useful as they are amenable to customization. In addition to buying the device, you also have to pay a periodic subscription (Rs 600/month) for the data services. So, at Rs 18,000, it is not a bad deal but it could have been a lot better if it were equipped with better cameras.