Karma E-Flex Platform Introduced

The Karma E-Flex platform will cut down on the time required for electric vehicles to go from the drawing board to the market.

Karma Automotive may be known as a California-based car manufacturer but they are certainly more than that. Their latest product is the Karma E-Flex platform. It is a versatile chassis that will open new avenues in the world of electric mobility. Karma claim that the E-Flex can provide solutions across various electric vehicle segments including utility vans, regular cars and even high-performance supercars. The E-Flex currently supports Karma’s own Revero GT EREV (extended-range electric vehicle) and the manufacturer further announced that similar configurations for other categories are also under development.

With open platform partnerships, the Karma E-Flex platform is capable of significantly reducing the cost of development for manufacturers and it will also allow them faster entry into the market. Karma Automotive COO, Kevin Pavlov. said “There are up to 22 different possible configurations available, covering various battery-packaging variants and different drive motor drive systems. We can deliver a wide range of configurations dependent on the builder’s priority.”

Of all the configurations, the one that stood out for us was the Karma E-Flex platform for high-performance applications. That chassis has electric motors mounted at the front and rear which churn out a combined output of a staggering 1,100 hp and an earth-shattering peak torque of up to 14,000 Nm. What do these numbers provide in terms of propulsion? 0-100 km/h in about two seconds. Wow!

Story: Joshua Varghese