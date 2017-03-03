Just Launched: The new Lamborghini Aventador S now in India

The latest raging bull from the Lamborghini stable to make it to Indian shores is the Aventador S, and it comes in at a cool Rs 5.01 crore (ex-showroom).

The Aventador is Lambo’s flag-bearer and as such, is pretty much obligated to sport a monstrous naturally-aspirated V12 engine, and it does. The same 6,498-cc engine that powers the Aventador provides the Aventador S with its go-ability as well, with heady output figures of 740 PS at 8,400 rpm and 690 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The 6.5-litre V12 is mated to a seven speed ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) gear box. The Aventador S is also packed with all the technical wizardry that the magicians at Lamborghini have been able to conjure up, to make sure you can use all that power to full effect.

This includes the likes of Lamborghini Active Vehicle Dynamics (LDVA), Lamborghini Magneto-rheological suspension (LMS) and active rear aerodynamics to make everything that much tauter and more streamlined, which, Lambo claim adds 130 per cent more downforce. Then there’s Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) and Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering (LRS) which means not only do you get four-wheel drive, but also four-wheel steering, and of course, customisable driving modes so you can set up the Aventador S to suit your requirements from behind the wheel.

So what does all of this mean in terms of performance? Well, here are some numbers (claimed, of course) to whet your appetite –

0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds

0-200 km/h in 8.8 seconds

0-300 km/h in 24.2 seconds

top speed of 350 km/h

Insane figures those, and exactly what you expect from a car that boasts a power:weight ratio of 470 PS/tonne. The carbon fibre monocoque and other carbon fibre parts are a huge contributing factor to that power:weight ratio.

A supremely quick car has to stop on a dime too, and the carbon-ceramic brakes with fixed calipers monoblock in aluminum (six pistons in the front, and four in the rear) help give the Aventador S stopping power to match. All of this for just over five crores, means we might just be able to catch sight of the Aventador S on Indian roads in the near future.