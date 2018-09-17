JK Tyre Inaugurate Global Research And Technology Centre In Mysore



Indian tyre manufacturer JK Tyre have inaugurated the new Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) at Mysore. The new R&D technology centre was inaugurated by HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister of Karnataka and Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre.

The new RPSCOE centre is a part of the larger Harishankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI). The special aspect of the new facility is the Semi-Anechoic Chamber which focusses on the key NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) data analysis. The manufacturer has also been focusing on developing lighter tyres, among future technology development.

Speaking at the inauguration, HD Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister of Karnataka, said, “Mysore has been known for reputed institutions like CFTRI, DRDO, BEML, Infosys and the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence is another feather in the cap of Mysore. I greatly appreciate JK Tyre for setting up this “Global Technology Centre” that will provide technology to its identities in India and abroad. JK Tyre has had a presence in Mysore for the last 21 years, and that too as the only tyre manufacturing company of large tyres in Karnataka. I urge the company under the able leadership of Dr. Raghupati Singhania to continue its good work by providing tailormade courses through HASETRI and RPS Centre of Excellence to the youth of Karnataka and contribute to the economic and social development of Mysore.”

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre, said the new R&D Centre reiterated his company’s trust in technology. “RPSCOE is a celebration of excellence, it is testimony to JK Tyre’s ethos of investing in technology,” he said. “Ever since we introduced India to radial tyre technology in 1977, we have continued our search to stoke the scientific temperament. A year ago, we rolled out our 10 millionth truck/bus radial tyre from our plant in Mysore, becoming the first company in India to do so. Today, it gives me immense joy to say that with this Centre we have added to the list of the many firsts for JK Tyre. We want RPSCOE to become an aspiration not only for the people of Mysore but for the whole country. It has been a good beginning, now the people of Karnataka and Mysore will have to support us in building this Centre, making it one of India’s treasured institutions for R&D.”

Story: Sahej Patheja