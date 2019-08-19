JK Tyre Achieve New Milestone Opening their 500th Brand Shop

JK Tyre have strengthened their Indian network with the introduction of their 500th Brand Shop, and now has the largest countrywide retail presence in the tyre segment.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd today inaugurated their 500th Brand Shop, JK Tyre Steel Wheels Centre, in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. JK Tyre’s vision is to expand their visibility and availability across the country in order to cater to the expanding car and SUV tyre segment. JK Tyre have strategically placed their brand shops and are already present in all metros as well as commercial hubs in India.

JK Tyre are currently ramping up their R&D investments for new advancements and innovations. They recently ventured into the world of connected mobility with the launch of Smart Tyre technology which they call “TREEL Sensor”. These sensors are now available across the network of JK Tyre’s 500 Brand Shops in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Malhotra, Marketing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said, “We are delighted to celebrate the milestone opening of our 500th Brand Shop, JK Tyre Centre, in Muzaffarpur. As pioneers of radial technology in the country, this adds yet another feather to our cap and is a testimony to our commitment to providing top-of-the-line customer experience with a widespread presence across India. It is our vision to build the most robust retail network to optimize our availability in every location where demand exists. In less than two years, we have added over 400 Brand Shops, a reflection of our leadership in the after-sales market. We are confident that our expansive retail network will bring our brand closer to our customers and add cheer to their lives through new products offerings and innovative solutions.”

In 2016, JK Tyre became the first Indian tyre manufacturer to sell 10 million truck and bus radial tyres in India. With the launch of the new Steel Wheels Centre, the company now has 372 Steel Wheels and 128 Xpress Wheels Centres in India.

