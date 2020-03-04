Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Launched in India

A legend of the off-road scene, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, has been launched in India from Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries begin on 15 March, 2020.

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most capable 4×4 offerings from the manufacturers and is also the most powerful Wrangler ever made. The Wrangler range from Jeep is well-recognized and has won multiple awards in the USA. The Indian market gets the five-door Unlimited model and, now, the Rubicon is here. Like all Wrangler models across the world, the Rubicon too gets a “Trail Rated 4X4” badge indicating its ability to perform in various challenging off-road conditions.

Design:

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has been sculpted to be immediately recognizable with its traditional Jeep cues. The seven-slot grille up front pays homage to the Jeep CJ and is gently swept back for improved aerodynamics and its outer slats intersect with the round reflector LED headlights. The Rubicon offers a fold-down windshield and a removable hard-top roof and doors that can be as easily dismantled and refitted; a feature that has remained constant on every Wrangler. Unlike the Wrangler Unlimited, the Rubicon gets 17-inch alloy wheels with mid-gloss black pockets and 255/75 R17 Mud Terrain tyres. The SUV is offered in five colours: Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Black, Bright White and Granite Crystal.

Interior:

The interior of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon consists of Jeep branded leather seats, a soft-touch premium leather dashboard and ambient lighting. In terms of connectivity, the Rubicon gets a fourth-generation 8.4-inch UConnect Infotainment touch screen with a drag-and-drop menu, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a built-in, pinch-to-zoom navigation feature. Standard features such as engine stop /start and cruise control can be controlled from the steering wheel at the touch of a button. There is also a 7.0-inch driver multi-information display in the centre of the instrument cluster that displays data and can be accessed from the steering wheel. The Rubicon also comes with weather-proof push-button start, dual-zone air conditioning, and remote key ‘Enter and Go’ features.

Engine:

As we said earlier, the Rubicon gets a very potent engine and is one of the most powerful offerings. Under the hood of the Rubicon is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 272 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission which enables the vehicle to optimize engine output while off-roading or enjoying smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds. Jeep claim that this engine is tuned to perform like a V6, deliver torque like a diesel engine, and at the same time, ensure much better fuel efficiency than a larger capacity engine. The Jeep RockTrac 4×4 all-wheel drive (AWD) system features a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 “4LO” low-range gear ratio, full-time torque management to ensure optimal grip in low traction conditions and also features heavy-duty, next-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles. Unlike the Wrangler Unlimited, the Rubicon gets a full-time two-speed transfer case, a lower 4:1 low-range, and an even lower low-range crawl ratio of 77.2:1, apart from TruLock diffs.

Safety:

Some of the main safety features on the Rubicon include driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary seat-mounted passenger-side airbags, park assist system, rear back up camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC), an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring.