Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept Sees HEMI V8 Bringing the Power

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept shows that, after much consideration, Jeep have listened to their fans and patrons and introduced a concept with a familiar V8 powering it.

The new Jeep Wrangler is an off-road icon and has always gone boldly where few other SUVs dared to venture. The last time there was a V8 engine, it was in the 1981 Jeep CJ with its 5.0-litre motor that delivered 125 hp and 300 Nm of torque. With Jeep enthusiasts clamouring for a V8-powered Wrangler in recent years, the new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is an indication that they may indeed soon get their wish.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is powered by a 6.4-litre (392 cubic-inch in American) V8 naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 450 hp and 610 Nm – a tad lower than the Grand Cherokee SRT’s engine spec. Jeep claim a sprint time to 96 km/h in less than five seconds. It will pack Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front and rear-axle lockers, 37-inch mud-terrain tires and a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit from Mopar, combined with suspension enhancements, and a beefed-up eight-speed automatic transmission to deliver the fun-to-drive Jeep experience with more off-road capability than ever in a Wrangler.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is something Jeep could produce very quickly, we believe, because it’s a Wrangler with the engine from the Grand Cherokee SRT which, as we reported, was updated to the new emission standard recently. So, a Wrangler SRT is in the offing, though it seems like we’re going backwards on the emissions progress and move to cleaner mobility.

The Jeep Wrangler with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol ­– the Pentastar V6 3.6-litre petrol engine has gone – is rated at 9.9 km/l and 217 g/km CO2, whereas the Grand Cherokee SRT is rated at 6.85 km/l and a higher 338 g/km CO2. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, being almost similar in weight, should be somewhere closer to the latter.

Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America, said, “Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V8, and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen. From the recently introduced 29 mpg [12.33-km/l] Wrangler EcoDiesel, to our award-winning Jeep Gladiator, and the upcoming Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Jeep is clearly listening to its customers. We are anxious to gauge their reaction to this new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, a vehicle that delivers an incredible and unmatched level of fun-to-drive performance and capability, on- and off-road.”

The fact that Jeep are balancing out the V8 with a plug-in hybrid 4xe model is somewhat of a small consolation. The new 4xe Jeep Compass and Renegade will be introduced in Europe shortly and we also hope to see a Grand Cherokee 4xe in the near future.

Also read: Jeep Compass 4xe Plug-in Hybrid | 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Models | Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Launched in India | Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Road Test Review