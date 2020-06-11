Jeep Renegade On The Cards For 2021

The upcoming Jeep Renegade has been spotted being tested in India. The new vehicle is billed to take on the big-wigs of the SUV world in India, the mid-sized SUV segment.

The Jeep Renegade is expected to introduce itself next year and will join a very competitive, if not the most, segment in the country. Considering the competition, Jeep certainly does have their work cut-out with comfort, features, and price being high up on the list of offerings needed.

Jeep’s current affordable car in the Indian market is the Compass, which still carries a hefty price tag compared to the other vehicles in the mid-sized SUV segment. The Jeep Renegade would bridge that gap, but as we mentioned, this is a tough segment to be in. The segment leaders, such as Hyundai’s Creta and the Kia Seltos, have been putting smiles on the faces of their proud owners.

The same can be said for the remaining cars in the group too with the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector. Hyundai’s Venue, which sits a bit happier on the wallet, is certainly an option consumers consider seriously. It sure would be interesting to see what Jeep have up their sleeve for the sales wars to come.

Engine-wise we might have to plead the fifth. Would the Jeep Renegade have its own newly produced engine for the Indian market? Or, would we see the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 173 hp and 350 Nm of torque used in the Compass, as viable options for the Jeep Renegade. This would make sense as the Compass is the only Jeep model being produced in the country, hence, using an engine that is already in production would be the best option. However, there is no official word from Jeep as of now, but we shall keep our ears and eyes open.

Image Source: 4×4 India