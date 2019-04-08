Jeep Compass Sport Plus Variant Launched

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India have expanded the Compass portfolio with the launch of the new Jeep Compass Sport Plus variant.

Priced at Rs 15.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs 16.99 lakh for the diesel variant, the Jeep Compass Sport Plus variants are Rs 59,000 and Rs 39,000 more expensive than the base variant, respectively. For the premium, you get 16-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, and all-black roof-rails, apart from 21 standard key features such as Jeep’s frequency selective damping, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Electronic Roll-over Mitigation (ERM).

The Jeep Compass Sport Plus is only available with a six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel driveline, powered by the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II turbo-diesel engine producing 173 PS and 350 Nm, and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo-petrol producing 162 PS and 250 Nm. (Also read: Jeep Compass Road Trip To Coorg)

“When customers buy a Jeep anywhere in the world, they get immersed in the SUV brand’s fascinating lineage, superior on- and off-road dynamics coupled to the intuitive comfort and luxury they offer. Our Jeep customers in India own one for these very reasons. The new Jeep Compass Sport Plus has all the substantial elements that make it a true Jeep. It now raises the desirability quotient with this new feature-addition so Jeep customers can always get a vehicle a notch above the rest and at a good price.” said Kevin Flynn, FCA India President and Managing Director.

The Sport’s guise undoubtedly adds to the appeal of the Compass, as it goes up against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, the recently launched Tata Harrier, and the upcoming MG Hector. The Jeep Compass Sport Plus will be available at all of FCA’s 82 sales outlets across the country. (Also read: Jeep Compass Limited 4×4 Long Term Review)