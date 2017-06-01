Jeep Compass Local Production Kicks Off

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant in Ranjangaon will produce the new Jeep Compass for India and also for export to other right-hand-drive markets across the globe. With this step, India joins China, Brazil and Mexico as manufacturing and export hubs for the Jeep Compass, and will start shipping vehicles to foreign markets by the last quarter of 2017

The Ranjangaon facility is a world-class manufacturing facility, employing rigorous quality standards and a structured production system for all plant processes, with elimination of waste as one of its major focal points.

Paul Alcala, FCA’s Chief Operating Officer said, “The establishment of manufacturing operations and start of production of the Jeep Compass is an important milestone for our journey in India. The Compass will be the first ‘Made in India’ Jeep vehicle, and we are appreciative of the Government’s efforts to make India a desirable manufacturing destination for multi-national organisations, such as ours. With the start of production and an investment of US$ 280 million in the Jeep Compass localisation, we are reaffirming our commitment to Indian consumers and our long-term presence in the country.”

The Jeep Compass will be launched in India later this month, with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, and the option of manual or automatic transmissions.