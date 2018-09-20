Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched



Jeep have launched the new top-spec Compass which gets added features but still misses out on an diesel automatic powertrain combination.

The new Jeep Compass Limited Plus has been launched from Rs 21.07 lakh (ex-showroom), boasting newly added features such as a panoramic sunroof and an updated alloy wheel design. Inside there is a larger 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, powered tan leather seats with memory function, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. The new variant also gets added safety features now standard with six airbags (dual front, front side, and full-length curtain) as compared to the dual front airbags from the other trim levels.

Under the hood, the Compass is powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor developing 162 PS and 250 Nm mated to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. There are two diesel variants with the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor producing 173 PS and 350 Nm mated to the six-speed manual gearbox with power being sent to either two or all four wheels. We still have to wait for the diesel automatic to join the fold eventually.

The ex-showroom pricing for the new Limited Plus variants are as follows:

Jeep Compass 1.4-litre Multiair turbo-petrol – Rs 21.41 lakh

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo-diesel (4×2) – Rs 21.07 lakh

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre Multijet II turbo-diesel (4×4) – Rs 22.85 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja